Warm, muggy Wednesday with chance of showers, isolated thunderstorm

PITTSBURGH — It won’t be completely dry on Wednesday, but showers and thunderstorms will be far less numerous throughout the course of the day.

Wednesday will be warm and muggy with spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Most of the day will be dry, allowing those impacted by Tuesday’s flooding a chance to start cleaning up.

The break will be short-lived as an approaching cold front may bring more showers and storms late Wednesday night and especially during the day Thursday. Strong storms are possible, but flooding will remain the primary risk.

Dry conditions return to the area on Friday, with summer heat expected to follow over the weekend. High temperatures Sunday and the early part of next week will be in the 90s in much of the area.

