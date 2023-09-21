A warm, quiet end to summer; cool mornings, highs in the upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy a warm, quiet end to summer.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine the next couple of days with temperatures pushing into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon. Morning temps will stay cool with many people waking up to temperatures in the 50s.

Fall officially begins early Saturday morning and cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend.

We’re closely monitoring the development of an area of low pressure along the Atlantic coast. As that low moves north this weekend, we’ll see cooler temperatures and more clouds. The question is how much wet weather will make it west of the mountains Saturday and Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

