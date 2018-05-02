  • Warm temperatures, humidity will help fuel storms

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    You'll need the umbrella the next few days as a complex storm system brings wet weather chances back into the area. 

    Warm temperatures and more humidity will also help to fuel the risk for strong storms. 

    Look for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday. More widespread rain and thunderstorms will move through Friday.  Some of the storms Thursday and Friday could be strong, with torrential rain and gusty winds.

    Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system and pinpointing when and where rain is most likely-and, where strong storms could be possible. Keep checking back often for updates. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

