Warm temps to head out by the end of the week

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Warmer summer-like temperatures will head out quickly at the end of the week and be replaced by an early November feel.

The first impacts will come Friday with wet weather and for the morning commute. Showers will continue off and on through the day, slowing the warmup and setting up a damp night for Friday night football.

The real cold air settles in for the weekend with high temperatures struggling to get back into the 50s. A few showers will still be possible and gusty winds will make it feel even cooler.

