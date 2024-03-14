Warm Thursday before wet weather moves into area

PITTSBURGH — Another warm day ahead before we settle back into some March chill for the weekend.

Showers return late in the day Thursday, and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, but Severe Weather Team 11 will be watching this system closely for signs of stronger winds and heavier downpours.

On-and-off rain will continue Thursday night and Friday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Any thunderstorm could have gusty winds and heavier bouts of rain. Rain will taper off to a few scattered showers Friday afternoon. Cooler air settles in for the weekend.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group