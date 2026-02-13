Warm up begins today before really heating up over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Our next warming trend begins today with a subtle increase in temperatures before really heating up over the weekend.

Clouds will fade through the day Friday with highs in the mid 30s by late afternoon.

Sunday will continue Saturday with clouds rolling in later in the day. A few showers will be possible Sunday, especially from Pittsburgh south, but it won’t be a washout and next week brings another warm up!

High temperatures this weekend will be in the 40s with 50s returning by Tuesday.

