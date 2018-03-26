Clouds will increase as the night goes on and winds are expected to stay up. Gusts can get to 25 miles per hour.
Rain will arrive Tuesday morning with several hours of rain during the day.
It will be the first of several waves of rain this week.
A very brief period of freezing rain will be possible at the onset Tuesday morning north and east of Pittsburgh, as temperatures will be near freezing in those locations.
The steadiest rain will fall during the day Tuesday with on and off rain Wednesday through Friday.
Much of the area will see 1 to 2 inches of rain total by Friday evening.
