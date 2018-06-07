PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will range from the mid-40s to low 50s Thursday morning
During the day, high temperatures will push into the upper 70s, closer to the average for the time of year.
Thursday night will bring milder weather, with lows in the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
Showers and thunderstorms return Friday, with a few showers in the morning and a chance of storms in the evening.
Stronger, possibly severe storms are likely on Saturday.
