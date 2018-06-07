  • Warm weather returns Thursday ahead of storms

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will range from the mid-40s to low 50s Thursday morning

    During the day, high temperatures will push into the upper 70s, closer to the average for the time of year.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Thursday night will bring milder weather, with lows in the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. 

    Showers and thunderstorms return Friday, with a few showers in the morning and a chance of storms in the evening. 

    Stronger, possibly severe storms are likely on Saturday. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Warm weather returns Thursday ahead of storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Second round of severe weather causes flooding. downed trees, power lines

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cool, damp start to the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto begins to dissipate, leaving deaths, flooding behind

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strong storms possible Sunday