PITTSBURGH - Enjoy the sunshine Thursday and warmth during the afternoon, it might be the best day we see in a while.
Temperatures will start off very chilly Thursday morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but you can shed the coat for the afternoon. Sunshine will help push temperatures up into the mid-60s by late afternoon.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Clouds roll in Thursday night and Friday ahead of our next system, but the rain should hold off until Saturday.
Rain will overspread the area from southwest to northeast Saturday, with many areas seeing a solid soaking rain by late in the day Saturday and Saturday night. Unfortunately, it looks like a wet go for many Halloween parties Saturday evening.
Check back with Severe Weather Team 11 often for the latest timing as we head closer to the weekend.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}