Warm with temps in the 80s Tuesday; a stray shower possible

PITTSBURGH — There will be more clouds than sun today, but it will be warm. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s across much of the area.

Most areas will stay dry, but showers may pop up east of Pittsburgh, especially in the ridges of Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties.

Spotty showers are possible again overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but any wet weather will wrap up before the morning commute.

It will be cooler and less humid for the middle of the week before a surge in heat arrives just in time for Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end to summer.

