PITTSBURGH - It'll be warmer through the end of the week, but a strong system will bring rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the area Friday.
Southwest winds will push temperatures into the mid-60s Thursday and lower 70s Friday.
It will be breezy Thursday, but winds will really pick up Friday.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat for wind gusts topping 40 mph Friday, along with the potential for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. If storms develop, they could bring lightning and quick heavy downpours.
Grab the umbrella before you head out the door Friday and stay with our team of meteorologists as they track this system and the impacts it will have on the start of your weekend plans.
