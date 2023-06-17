Warmer temperatures and mostly dry conditions for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — We’re kicking off the weekend with areas of fog and mist although visibility hasn’t dropped too low in most spots. Fog will linger through about 8a before lifting and giving way to plenty of sunshine today. There is the slightest chance for a brief shower this afternoon east of Pittsburgh, but most areas will be dry and just a bit breezy.

Tonight will turn rather chilly with most of us dropping into the upper 40s. A nice bounce-back though tomorrow with highs near 80 and nothing but sunshine.

High pressure keeps us quiet most of next week but an upper-level low will get close to us on Tuesday and that could lead to a few afternoon showers or storms.

It will turn noticeably more muggy next week with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

