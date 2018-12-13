PITTSBURGH - We'll see a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will run above average today and tonight. Expect temperatures in the mid-30s when you head out the door Friday morning.
Rain will develop late Friday afternoon and evening. Plan on having your umbrella through the weekend as we track periods of rain.
An early look shows rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 0.75 inches are possible Friday through Sunday morning.
Highs through the weekend will reach near 50 degrees.
