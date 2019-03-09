PITTSBURGH - Areas of freezing fog will create icy areas Saturday morning. Some areas of light fog have formed overnight. With temperatures below freezing, the water droplets from the fog will cling to colder surface which could lead to some icy spots this morning.
Temperatures will push into the 40s Saturday. We'll see 50s Sunday. A storm system will bring several hours of rain to the area Saturday night.
Related Headlines
33 million people under the risk for severe weather today.— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) March 9, 2019
We'll see rain tonight and wind gusts to 40 mph. Full forecast now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/foktBuN64T
Rain will arrive during the evening hours Saturday and push out of most of the region by mid-morning Sunday leaving us with a breezy, mild day Sunday.
High temperatures will generally be in the 40s and 50s through the end of next week.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}