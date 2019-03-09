  • Warmer temps, rain this weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Areas of freezing fog will create icy areas Saturday morning.  Some areas of light fog have formed overnight.  With temperatures below freezing, the water droplets from the fog will cling to colder surface which could lead to some icy spots this morning.

    Temperatures will push into the 40s Saturday.  We'll see 50s Sunday.  A storm system will bring several hours of rain to the area Saturday night.  

    Related Headlines

    Rain will arrive during the evening hours Saturday and push out of most of the region by mid-morning Sunday leaving us with a breezy, mild day Sunday.

    High temperatures will generally be in the 40s and 50s through the end of next week.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories