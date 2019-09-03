PITTSBURGH - Grab your sunglasses before you head out. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.
We'll build in the clouds Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will move into our northwestern counties during the overnight.
We'll see a few showers and thunderstorms in the Pittsburgh area for the early morning commute. Otherwise, a partly sunny sky is expected during the rest of the day Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s with breezy conditions developing.
Thursday morning will be cooler with temperatures in the mid-50s. The rest of the week looks fantastic.
