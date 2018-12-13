PITTSBURGH - A weak system will bring a few light rain or snow showers into the area through early Thursday.
A few icy spots will be possible on untreated surfaces, especially north of Pittsburgh where temperatures will be closer to freezing.
Related Headlines
Any rain or snow showers will end early, then, winds from the south will bring milder temperatures into the area during the day.
By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The break in our active weather pattern will be short though, as another system moves in Friday.
Wet weather will slow the commute home Friday afternoon, with periods of rain off and on Friday night through Saturday.
Rainfall amounts of 0.10 to 0.25 inches are possible, with isolated higher amounts of 0.50 inches.
You'll need your umbrella through Sunday as rain tapers off in the afternoon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}