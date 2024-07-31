Wednesday warm-up to bring humidity, possible stray shower or thunderstorm

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures head back up today and humidity will be a factor.

Most of the day Wednesday will be dry with only a stray shower or thunderstorm developing during the day. While storm coverage will be low, any storm that does develop will have the potential to produce damaging wind and heavy rain.

It will be unsettled the second half of the the week with a chance of showers and storms every day. Some heavier rain will be possible to close out the week with numerous showers and storms Friday and Saturday.

Most of the area will be dry Sunday, but it will stay warm and a bit mugy.

Get the latest timing as wet weather moves into your area from Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group