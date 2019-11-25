PITTSBURGH - It will be a dry, quiet start to the week, but your holiday travel plans could be a different story.
You'll need a heavier coat heading out the door Monday with wind chills starting in the 20s in many areas. Temperatures will rebound to the low 50s Monday afternoon with a partly sunny sky and a bit of a breeze.
Monday night into Tuesday will also be dry. High temperatures on Tuesday will climb to the mid to upper 50s.
If you're traveling this coming Wednesday, plan on some windy and wet conditions.
Rain will be with us much of the day, leaving ponding on many area roads.
Powerful winds will develop during the day, with gusts up to 50 mph. This could cause problems with spotty power outages and downed trees.
Temperatures will also drop during the day Wednesday from a morning high in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving Day looks fairly quiet with a slight chance of a passing shower early in the morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cool, with high temperatures near 40 degrees.
