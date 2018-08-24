PITTSBURGH - It will be pleasant Friday with high temperatures near 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures Friday night will be in the low 60s with increasing clouds.
Saturday will bring more clouds than sun, with high temperatures near 80 degrees and south winds of 5 to 15 mph. Expect most of the day to be dry, with showers and storms moving in Saturday night.
Sunday will bring a chance of showers and storms and warmer weather with temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday will also be very humid with dew points back in the low 70s.
Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by Tuesday.
