Wet day today if you’re heading out for holiday travel

PITTSBURGH — It will be a wet day whether you’re going through your normal Tuesday routine or heading out for holiday travel. Rain will linger much of the day with some bigger breaks in the rain later in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with only a few showers. However, a cold front plowing through the area will drop temperatures fast during the afternoon on the back of 35+ mph wind gusts.

Windy, colder weather settles in for Thanksgiving and Black Friday pushing wind chills into the teens as highs struggle to get back near freezing.

Snow showers will break out north of Pittsburgh Thursday with much of the area seeing snow showers Thursday night into Friday. Areas north of route 422 could have icy, slick conditions Thursday night and Friday.

