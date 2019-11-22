PITTSBURGH - A few showers may mix with a few wet snowflakes Friday, as temperatures go downhill.
Impacts will be minimal, but the cold air will lock in for Light Up Night – setting the stage a chilly start to the holiday season.
Wind chills will dip into the mid-to-upper-20s Friday night, so grab the hats, gloves, layers and hot chocolate as you head out the door.
You'll have several hours of dry weather early Saturday to wrap up outdoor projects or put up Christmas lights, but rain returns by sunset and colder air will change it to snow showers by Sunday.
