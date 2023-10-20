Wet start to Friday with several hours of steady rain

PITTSBURGH — It will be a soggy start to the day Friday, so make sure you check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before you head out the door.

Rain will be steady enough to cause ponding on some area roads. Wet leaves on area roads could make it harder to stop quickly.

Rain will taper to showers through the afternoon. Take the rain gear to high school football games just in case.

Spotty showers are possible on Saturday but there will be more dry hours than wet. When you do head out though, you’ll need the extra layers with gusty winds keeping a chill in the air.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-50s. Many areas won’t get out of the 40s on Sunday.

