PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: Precipitation is ending more quickly than expected, with very little transition to snow. There will be some light snow showers during the day.
ORIGINAL STORY: A quick moving storm system will brush our area with rain and snow showers for the Tuesday morning commute.
Light rain showers will gradually mix with and change to light snow showers across the area Tuesday morning as colder air works into the region.
Temperatures will drop to within a couple degrees of freezing, so drivers should watch out for isolated icy patches in and around the Pittsburgh area.
A better chance for slick travel will be north of a line from Beaver Falls to Butler to DuBois, where temperatures will be a bit colder and the rain should change to snow sooner. Even in those areas, any accumulation should be less than a half of an inch.
Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the day Tuesday, with winds gusting to 25 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s much of the day, with a spotty snow or rain shower possible during the afternoon.
