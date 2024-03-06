Wet Wednesday: Watch for showers and fog this morning

PITTSBURGH — It will be a gray, damp day Wednesday. We’ll see rain on and off with a few pockets of steadier, heavier rain throughout the day. Areas of fog will also be an issue as you head out the door and again later in the day. Temperatures will also be cooler, mainly in the 50s.

We get a brief break in the wet weather pattern Thursday and Friday with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s Thursday and near 60 degrees Friday.

Wet weather returns later in the week. Saturday looks to be pretty damp much of the day. Colder air moves in for Sunday allowing much of the area to see a mix of snow and rain showers.

