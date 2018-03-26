Enjoy the sunshine Monday as temperatures push into the upper 40s and lower 50s ahead of several rounds of rain.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Rain arrives Tuesday morning with several hours of rain during the day. It will be the first of several waves of rain during the week.
The steadiest rain will fall during the day Tuesday, with on and off rain Wednesday through Friday.
Much of the area will see 1 to 2 inches of rain by Friday evening.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father remembers man killed after being dragged by van; kidney donated to childhood friend
- Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
- Former Pa. senator calls on student protesters to learn CPR rather than calling for gun reform
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania School District Arms Students and Teachers with Rocks In Case of School Shooting
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}