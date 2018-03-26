  • Wet week to follow warm-up Monday

    Updated:

    Enjoy the sunshine Monday as temperatures push into the upper 40s and lower 50s ahead of several rounds of rain.

    Rain arrives Tuesday morning with several hours of rain during the day. It will be the first of several waves of rain during the week.

    The steadiest rain will fall during the day Tuesday, with on and off rain Wednesday through Friday.

    Much of the area will see 1 to 2 inches of rain by Friday evening.

