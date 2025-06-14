Wet weekend expected, washout not likely

PITTSBURGH — The weekend will not be a washout, but it will be wet at times, so plan ahead before heading outdoors and take the rain gear if you’re heading to Oakmont.

Showers and a rumble of thunder will keep most of the area damp through lunchtime Saturday with a few pockets of moderate rain possible. The steadiest rain will lift north of Pittsburgh through early afternoon leaving some drier hours, but another round of pop-up storms will disrupt your evening.

Storms on Saturday evening will be widely scattered and may set up south of Pittsburgh so not everyone will get wet, but any storm that develops could bring pockets of heavy rain.

A similar pattern Sunday will keep wet weather around off and on through the day with the heaviest rain focused south of Pittsburgh.

