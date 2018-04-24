Scattered showers and areas of fog will slow your morning commute Wednesday.
Steady rain will be winding down, but showers will keep roads wet.
Winds will pick up too, making temperatures in the upper 50s feel even cooler.
Look for breaks in the rain through the day, with more dry hours than wet. We'll see a brief break in the wet weather pattern Thursday, but another system will bring more rain into the area late Friday and Saturday.
