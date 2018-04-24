  • Wet, windy Wednesday will continue gloomy weather

    Updated:

    Scattered showers and areas of fog will slow your morning commute Wednesday. 

    Steady rain will be winding down, but showers will keep roads wet.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at rain moving through area Tuesday

    Winds will pick up too, making temperatures in the upper 50s feel even cooler. 

    Look for breaks in the rain through the day, with more dry hours than wet. We'll see a brief break in the wet weather pattern Thursday, but another system will bring more rain into the area late Friday and Saturday. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wet, windy Wednesday will continue gloomy weather

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spring-like weather continues Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Freezing temperatures arrive Tuesday night, making wet roads icy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Icy spots Tuesday morning after light snow overnight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winter chill will stick around at least 1 more day