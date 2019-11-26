0 Why will it be so windy in our area on Wednesday?

A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday as sustained winds get up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph across our area.

Are you wondering what will cause it to be so windy around here?

First, it's important to know why we have wind in the first place and that's because of pressure changes in the atmosphere. When meteorologists look at pressure lines on maps, we're looking for how close those lines are together. The closer they are together, the windier it is.

Also, take a look at the map that shows winds at flight level for Wednesday. In this example, I chose winds at 300 millibars, or roughly 30,000 feet. The forecast model data shows winds could potentially be up around 175 to 185 mph. That's extremely fast. This tells us that the winds will be strong here at ground level, too.

I did some research and Wednesday's winds could be the strongest ever for that flight level for the day and throughout much of the atmosphere.

These strong winds will affect those of you flying Wednesday. A crosswind or wind shear could make takeoff and landing more difficult for pilots, leading to delays. Also, flying through our region at cruising altitude can be faster or slower than normal, depending on the headwind or tailwind. If you're flying east-to-west, you'll have a strong headwind. If you're flying west-to-east with the jet stream, you'll have a tailwind and probably a faster flight!

