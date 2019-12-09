  • Widespread rain expected for Monday morning commute

    PITTSBURGH - It won’t be as cold tonight but you’ll still need a jacket if you’re heading out. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s with a chance of rain during the early morning hours of Monday.

    Widespread rain is expected for the Monday morning commute. It will be a gloomy, wet and breezy day so plan on having your umbrella all day.

    Rain will linger around through early Tuesday morning. That rain will gradually push south and may mix with snow in communities, mainly south of Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon and night. 

    Rainfall amounts of 0.75 inches to 1.75 inches will be possible across the area with around 1 to 1.25” possible in Pittsburgh. Higher totals of the range for our southern counties. Ponding on the roads and localized flooding can be expected.

