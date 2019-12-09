PITTSBURGH - It won’t be as cold tonight but you’ll still need a jacket if you’re heading out. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s with a chance of rain during the early morning hours of Monday.
Widespread rain is expected for the Monday morning commute. It will be a gloomy, wet and breezy day so plan on having your umbrella all day.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Rain will linger around through early Tuesday morning. That rain will gradually push south and may mix with snow in communities, mainly south of Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon and night.
Rainfall amounts of 0.75 inches to 1.75 inches will be possible across the area with around 1 to 1.25” possible in Pittsburgh. Higher totals of the range for our southern counties. Ponding on the roads and localized flooding can be expected.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the rain moving in.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 people in custody, 1 hospitalized after incident in Washington Co., police say
- Police seek "extremely dangerous" suspect in slaying at Pennsylvania theater
- Over 250k sign petition to keep Michael Vick from being honored at Pro Bowl
- VIDEO: 8-month-old dog abandoned near Wilkinsburg elementary school with severe infections
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}