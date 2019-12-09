PITTSBURGH - You'll want to have the umbrella the next couple of days as rain overtakes the area.
Scattered showers will become a widespread rain during the morning Monday. It will be a gloomy, wet and breezy day with winds gusting to 25 mph.
We're tracking the rain and monitoring road conditions for your morning commute -- LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News.
Rain will linger Monday night and early Tuesday morning. That rain will gradually push south and may mix with snow in communities mainly south of Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon and night as colder air rushes into the area.
Rainfall amounts of one to two inches will be possible across the area through Tuesday. Ponding on roads and localized flooding can be expected.
