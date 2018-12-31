PITTSBURGH - Clouds will increase Sunday night, and widespread rain will move in by noon Monday and continue through New Year's Eve.
Some locations will receive up to 1 inch of rain, pushing the total yearly rainfall amount well past the all-time record.
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are expected as a front moves through the region on Monday night.
Dry weather returns for New Year's Day, with plenty of clouds and a high in the upper 40s. It will turn colder by midweek.
