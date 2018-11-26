PITTSBURGH - Clouds will increase throughout the early morning hours Monday, ahead of widespread rain for the commute.
The wind will be gusty and temperatures will fall from the mid 40s early in the day to near freezing by evening, changing any rain showers over to snow showers.
It will remain cold with a few flurries and snow showers on Tuesday.
Little to no accumulation is expected locally, a bit more snow may occur north in the I-80 counties and in the ridges east of Pittsburgh.
Another disturbance will produce snow showers on Wednesday.
A light accumulation is possible in the northern counties and east in the ridges, with limited amounts locally.
