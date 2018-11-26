PITTSBURGH - Widespread rain will be around for your Monday morning commute.
Temperatures will be in the 40s Monday morning. You'll need the umbrella through the day as scattered showers will be around this afternoon system.
A strong cold front will move in Monday afternoon turning showers to snow showers for the evening commute. Winds will also increase with gusts to 30 and 35 mph today. Expect falling temperatures to the 30s by late Monday afternoon and evening.
Scattered snow showers will be around overnight with lows in the upper 20s.
