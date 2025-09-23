Widespread showers and storms during the day, continuing throughout the week

PITTSBURGH — Rain will be more widespread during the day on Tuesday, with on and off showers and storms continuing through Thursday night and into Friday.

Some areas could see a couple of inches of rain through Friday night.

While it will be a damp week, there will be many dry hours each day. Highs will mainly be in the 70s after today with lows in the 60s.

