A few showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening with more widespread wet weather moving in after midnight.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s as humidity continues to build tonight.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Showers and thunderstorms will be around for your Wednesday morning commute with a couple of gaps of dry time throughout the day.
A risk of strong to severe storms will occur in the late afternoon and early evening hours as a cold front moves through.
STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers moving through Wednesday
Storms that may become severe will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater, hail and locally heavy rainfall.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any watches or warnings.
TRENDING NOW:
- Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation
- Woman threw dog out of car window, humane officers say
- Man guilty of attacking, raping pregnant stranger, other woman
- RAW VIDEO: Jerome Bettis takes contest winner to doctor
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}