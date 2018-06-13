  • Widespread wet weather moves in early Wednesday morning

    A few showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening with more widespread wet weather moving in after midnight.

    Temperatures will be in the upper 60s as humidity continues to build tonight. 

    Showers and thunderstorms will be around for your Wednesday morning commute with a couple of gaps of dry time throughout the day.

    A risk of strong to severe storms will occur in the late afternoon and early evening hours as a cold front moves through.

    Storms that may become severe will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater, hail and locally heavy rainfall.

    Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

