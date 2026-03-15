Wind Advisory going into effect overnight for much of the area

PITTSBURGH — It will be cloudy, windy and mild tonight.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Indiana, Westmoreland, Fayette, Forest, Clarion and Venango until 11 a.m. Monday.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington, Armstrong, Greene and Lawrence counties, along with Monongalia, Preston and Tucker counties in West Virginia through 11 a.m. Monday. Winds are expected to be around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph as the next strong cold front moves through our area.

Monday morning will start windy and mild with scattered rain showers. A few isolated stronger storms could be possible, mainly in our far eastern counties.

Colder air rushes in through the day behind the front. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 30s in the afternoon as rain showers mix with snow showers. Snow showers are possible Monday evening and Tuesday.

Roads will turn colder at night and could bring slippery conditions. On Tuesday, highs will only reach the upper 20s around 30 degrees with wind chills in the teens.

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