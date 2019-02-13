PITTSBURGH - It's a windy day across western Pennsylvania.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday with winds gusting to 40 mph. Saturated ground and gusty winds could lead to small trees being knocked over and isolated power outages.
Snow showers and snow squalls will be around so drive with caution as you may encounter a rapid change in visibility along with heavy snow and wind. Additional snowfall accumulations of up to 0.5 inches are possible through this evening. Temperatures will be in the 20s through much of the day but it will feel like the teens when you factor in the wind.
Valentine's Day will bring some sun but expect an increase in cloud cover as the day wears on. Winds will be around 5 to 15 mph. You'll want your umbrella with you for dinner plans as we can't rule out a stray evening shower. Highs will be near 50.
