  • Thousands of power outages caused by strong wind gusts

    PITTSBURGH - A windy start to 2019.

    Strong wind gusts overnight knocked out power to thousands of people across our area. Nearly 10,000 people were without power at the height of the outages. When the wind advisory expired at 7 a.m., that number was down by roughly half.

    Meteorologist Danielle Dozier said the strongest wind gust overnight was 48 mph.

    Plan on a colder day Tuesday as temperatures fall from a high near 60 at midnight down into the low 40s by sunrise. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s by evening. Winds will stay breezy through the day. 

    A light shower can't be ruled out Wednesday morning, otherwise it will be cloudy. A stray shower or snowflake is possible later Wednesday evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s with light winds. 

