PITTSBURGH - A windy start to 2019.
Strong wind gusts overnight knocked out power to thousands of people across our area. Nearly 10,000 people were without power at the height of the outages. When the wind advisory expired at 7 a.m., that number was down by roughly half.
Related Headlines
Meteorologist Danielle Dozier said the strongest wind gust overnight was 48 mph.
Highest wind gust in #Pittsburgh has been 48 mph in between hourly observations -- 3:53 am. #PAwx— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) January 1, 2019
Plan on a colder day Tuesday as temperatures fall from a high near 60 at midnight down into the low 40s by sunrise. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s by evening. Winds will stay breezy through the day.
Sustained wind forecast -- Winds die down later this morning but still expect winds 10-20 mph w/gusts up around 20-30 mph through the afternoon. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/Txtq73UbNj— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) January 1, 2019
A light shower can't be ruled out Wednesday morning, otherwise it will be cloudy. A stray shower or snowflake is possible later Wednesday evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s with light winds.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}