PITTSBURGH - Bitter cold will greet you as you head out the door Monday morning.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the area, with a Wind Chill Warning up for the mountains.
Related Headlines
Wind chills will approach 10 below zero in much of the area Monday morning, with temperatures in the single digits.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
High temperatures will barely make it into the teens during the day, with wind chills below zero much of the day.
Watch for icy areas as you head out. Many slushy, wet areas refroze overnight, with a few light snow showers putting down some light snow on some area roads.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}