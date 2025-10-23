Wind chills in the 30s this morning, temperatures will be slow to warm up

PITTSBURGH — A heavier jacket today as wind chills will be in the 30s much of the morning. Temperatures will be very slow to warm up with limited sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

The blustery, cold weather will keep plenty of clouds in the area and a stray shower could pop up from time to time. High temperatures will struggle to get back near 50.

A slight warm up will wrap up the weekend with highs closer to 60 by Sunday.

A stray shower is possible on Sunday, but most areas will not see rain.

