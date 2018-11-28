Wind chills dropping to single digits, icy spots possible

Wind chills will dip into the single digits to low teens Wednesday morning as day No. 2 of the arctic chill continues.
Kids will need extra layers, hats and gloves at the bus stop, and they'll need to watch for a few icy spots along the way.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Overnight snow showers could leave a quick coating, making untreated surfaces like steps and sidewalks slick.
Most roads will be wet, but a slushy accumulation will be possible in some of the steadiest snow showers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against killer husband Chris Watts
- 12 people charged in relation to $87M in false Medicaid claims
- 2 people hit by cars in 2 days at dangerous Uniontown intersection
- VIDEO: 1 person shot near local school as students walk home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Most areas will see another 1 to 2 inches through Wednesday night, but areas north along I-80 and along the ridges will see more.
Check on neighbors who may struggle keeping their homes warm and don't forget the pets.
Bring them indoors, and keep an eye on their paws after walking, as snow, ice and rock salt can aggravate them.
The exact location of where lake-effect snow showers set up is hard to pin down, so stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this system.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}