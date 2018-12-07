  • Wind chills in teens, potential for black ice Friday morning

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Wind chills will be in the teens Friday morning, with air temperatures in the low 20s.

    Expect a few light snow showers or flurries, mainly near and north of Interstate 80, Friday morning.

    Related Headlines

    Black ice is possible, especially on neighborhood streets, sidewalks and driveways.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    High temperatures during the day will climb to the low 30s, with a few breaks in the clouds. Expect air temperatures in the teens Friday night.

    The weekend looks dry, but cold. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Saturday and upper 30s on Sunday.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories