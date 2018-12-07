PITTSBURGH - Wind chills will be in the teens Friday morning, with air temperatures in the low 20s.
Expect a few light snow showers or flurries, mainly near and north of Interstate 80, Friday morning.
Black ice is possible, especially on neighborhood streets, sidewalks and driveways.
High temperatures during the day will climb to the low 30s, with a few breaks in the clouds. Expect air temperatures in the teens Friday night.
The weekend looks dry, but cold. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Saturday and upper 30s on Sunday.
