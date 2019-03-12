  • Wind chills starting in teens for parts of area Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - It will be cold to start the morning Tuesday, with low temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens for parts of the area.

    Expect plenty of sunshine under high pressure by Tuesday afternoon, and a chilly high temperature in the 40s.  

    Dry weather will continue through Wednesday with just a stray sprinkle Wednesday afternoon.

    There is a better chance of rain Thursday, but it will be warm with high temperatures in the 60s.

