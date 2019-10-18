PITTSBURGH - You can plan on using the coat all day Friday. Wind chills will be in the low to mid-30s as you head out the door.
Clouds will slowly give way to some sunshine through the day, but the chill will stay in the air with high temperatures struggling into the 50s Friday afternoon.
Bundle up for high school football games Friday night, as temperatures will be generally in the 40s during the games.
Patchy frost will be possible by Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s across the entire area.
Dry, mild weather moves in to start the weekend, with temperatures jumping a good 10 to 15 degrees into the low 60s Saturday.
