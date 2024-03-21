Wind chills in teens to start day

PITTSBURGH — It feels more like mid-January this morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills at times in the teens. Winds will continue to subside throughout the day, with plenty of sunshine expected. That won’t do a whole lot to temperatures with highs today only reaching near 40.

It will be clear and cold tonight but a lack of wind will make it feel more tolerable.

Increasing clouds tomorrow as we track the next area of low pressure. Showers will move in during the afternoon but not become widespread until sometime Friday evening. The steadiest rain will fall overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. The good news is most of your weekend will be rain-free.

We’ll see a brief cool down Saturday and Saturday night before temperatures take off again early next week.

