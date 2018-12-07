PITTSBURGH - Dry weather will make shopping and holiday decorating a little easier this weekend, but layer up!
The winter chill sticks around, with temperatures dipping into the teens early Saturday, and wind chills falling into the single digits.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Under mostly sunny skies, highs will struggle to get back to freezing Saturday, then bounce back into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday.
Increasing clouds from a strong southern system will move north late Sunday, but dry weather will hold fast.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}