  • Wind chills to fall into single digits this weekend

    PITTSBURGH - Dry weather will make shopping and holiday decorating a little easier this weekend, but layer up!

    The winter chill sticks around, with temperatures dipping into the teens early Saturday, and wind chills falling into the single digits. 

    Under mostly sunny skies, highs will struggle to get back to freezing Saturday, then bounce back into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday. 

    Increasing clouds from a strong southern system will move north late Sunday, but dry weather will hold fast. 

