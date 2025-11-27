Wind and cold temperatures headline Thanksgiving weather

PITTSBURGH — Wind and cold headline the Thanksgiving day weather. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 30s much of the day with 30+ mph wind gusts making it feel much colder. A few flurries are possible with snow showers north of I-80 during the day.

Lake effect snow will develop late in the day and overspread the area at night. A few snow showers will make it into the Pittsburgh area overnight with the best chance of accumulating snow the farther north you go. Travel will become difficult in spots as you head towards Erie or Buffalo, so allow some extra time and check the forecast often.

Snow showers will continue on and off Friday, especially north of Pittsburgh.

Snow showers will shut down by Saturday with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine returning.

