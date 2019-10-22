PITTSBURGH - Wind and rain will start your day Tuesday-so grab the umbrella as you head out the door.
Showers will move in before sunrise, with periods of steady rain at times through the morning commute.
25 mph to 30 mph wind gusts will bring down more leaves, which could clog drains and cause ponding on roads.
Wet leaves could also make roads slick. The system will move out after lunch, with some sunshine for the afternoon.
