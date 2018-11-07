PITTSBURGH - It will cool off through the end of the week after temperatures hit highs into the 60s Tuesday.
By Thursday and Friday, highs will only be in the 40s.
Friday will bring rain through the day with rain possibly turning to snow showers late Friday night as cold air moves in.
