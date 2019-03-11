  • Winds die down ahead of chilly Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - It will still be breezy early Monday evening with gusts near 25 mph. The wind will diminish overnight to near 5 mph by morning.

    It will be cold to start the morning with lows in the lower 20s. The light wind will drop the feels-like temperature into the upper teens.  

    Expect plenty of sunshine under high pressure by Tuesday afternoon with a chilly high near 40 degrees.

    Dry weather will continue until late Wednesday with highs approaching 60 degrees. Rain returns late Wednesday and continues on Thursday and early Friday.

